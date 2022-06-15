Watch The Unsettling Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Documentary ‘Girl In The Picture’

“Girl in the Picture” looks like it’s going to be a great documentary.

The plot of the upcoming Netflix film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “In his international bestseller A Beautiful Child and its follow-up, Finding Sharon, award-winning investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck told the heartbreaking story of a brilliant and beautiful teenager known as Sharon Marshall. Caught in the twisted web of the monster she called her father, Sharon wasn’t her real name.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that should get your interest levels raised, the trailer will hook you and never let you go. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about the preview for Netflix’s latest documentary? I think it looks damn good. It’s chilling, dark, sinister and that’s all I need to know in order to commit.

Again, I’m not going to spoil the experience by firing up Google, but it’s clear that “Girl in the Picture” is going to take us for a terrifying ride.

We also know Netflix does an outstanding job when it comes to releasing and creating great documentaries. While “Making a Murderer” isn’t your traditional documentary and critics like to point to some flaws, it was still captivating.

In terms of grabbing the audience and refusing to let go, Netflix is among the best in the business. Now, the streaming giant will introduce viewers to a “beautiful teenager known as Sharon Marshall.” Clearly, we’re going to go down a very dark path, but I’m here for it!

From the director of ABDUCTED IN PLAIN SIGHT comes GIRL IN THE PICTURE, a shocking true crime story about the decades-long mystery of a woman’s true identity. Only on Netflix, 6 July. pic.twitter.com/kHzKotuCVX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 15, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “Girl In The Picture” starting July 6.