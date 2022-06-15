Joe Burrow Says It’s Too Easy To Buy A Gun In America, Claims There Should Be A ‘Rigorous Process’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants stricter gun laws in America.

Following several tragic shootings in America, guns are back under a spotlight, and the face of the Bengals thinks we should have much stricter laws in the USA when it comes to getting a firearm. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You should be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that I think,” Burrow told the media in a video tweeted by Ben Baby when discussing gun control.

You can watch his full thoughts in the video below.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, on gun reform: “If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.” Here’s his full response, via @bengals: pic.twitter.com/xJo1dOWsBA — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 14, 2022

At least Burrow admitted that he gets paid to play football, and that he’s not an expert on the topic. That’s more than can be said for a lot of people who like to pop off about gun laws in America.

For once, someone finally admitted they don’t know everything!

Having said that, I’d like it if celebrities who clearly don’t know much just didn’t talk about guns at all. If you were an alien, dropped down to Earth and heard Burrow’s comments, you’d think you can just get a gun without going through any process of any kind.

That’s simply not true. If you purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer, you go through a background check. It’s the law. If you pass a background check, why the hell shouldn’t you get a gun?

What more does Burrow want? If he’s going to talk, he should at least be specific.

