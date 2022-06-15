Man Strolls Right Past Security At The Chase Center, Warms Up On The Court In Epic Viral Video

The video of a man walking right past security at the Chase Center is out, and it’s amazing.

Popular Twitter star @BigDawsTv, who has a mild resemblance to Klay Thompson, went mega-viral when he revealed he was banned from future events at the home of the Warriors after he got on the court and warmed up before a recent NBA Finals game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena. — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Now, the full video is out, and it’s absolutely epic. Give it a watch below.

Honestly, how can you ban this man for life? Seriously, how can you punish him at all? It’s not his fault the security was abysmal.

He didn’t sneak in, run through any checkpoints or do anything truly nefarious. He simply didn’t.

You know what it is pic.twitter.com/80YGydINaX — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 3, 2022

Security thought he was Klay Thompson given their mild similarities, and they just let him walk right through and onto the court. That’s on the security.

That’s not on him. That’s not on him at all. If you’re going to leave the door wide open because he’s wearing a hoodie, that’s on you. That’s your failure, security!

I technically didn’t trespass 😂😂. I’m also not mad at all I get it. I infiltrated them twice I would ban me too. pic.twitter.com/xCNqL7CSgF — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

Props to this dude for giving fans an incredible video. This is the stuff we love to see!