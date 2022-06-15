Editorial

Man Strolls Right Past Security At The Chase Center, Warms Up On The Court In Epic Viral Video

BLOG
BigDawsTv (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtcDSwoxOUw)

BigDawsTv (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtcDSwoxOUw)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The video of a man walking right past security at the Chase Center is out, and it’s amazing.

Popular Twitter star @BigDawsTv, who has a mild resemblance to Klay Thompson, went mega-viral when he revealed he was banned from future events at the home of the Warriors after he got on the court and warmed up before a recent NBA Finals game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the full video is out, and it’s absolutely epic. Give it a watch below.

Honestly, how can you ban this man for life? Seriously, how can you punish him at all? It’s not his fault the security was abysmal.

He didn’t sneak in, run through any checkpoints or do anything truly nefarious. He simply didn’t.

Security thought he was Klay Thompson given their mild similarities, and they just let him walk right through and onto the court. That’s on the security.

That’s not on him. That’s not on him at all. If you’re going to leave the door wide open because he’s wearing a hoodie, that’s on you. That’s your failure, security!

Props to this dude for giving fans an incredible video. This is the stuff we love to see!