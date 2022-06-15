‘Absolutely, I Love Him’: Amber Heard Admits Ongoing Love For Johnny Depp

Amber Heard said she still loves Johnny Depp during a segment of an interview released Wednesday.

NBC News Anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Heard a series of questions about her saying during the trial that she was victimized by Depp.

“On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement and part of that statement said ‘I still have love for Johnny.’ Is that still true?” Guthrie asked in the video clip of the interview, posted by TMZ. “Yes,” Heard answered. Guthrie pressed her further: “After everything?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t,” Heard said.

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” Heard said about Depp. She continued to explain that her love for Depp has not been altered, despite all the things she claimed he had done to her. “I know that might be hard to understand or it may be really easy to understand.”

“If you’ve ever loved someone it should be easy,” Heard continued. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Beloved Actor, People Feel They Know Him’: Amber Heard Accuses Jury Of Being Duped By Johnny Depp)

Heard’s declaration of love for Depp comes after 6 weeks of testimony in which she made explosive allegations against the actor. Specifically, she alleged that he had sexually assaulted her, had been violent towards her and had even forced a cavity search.

Heard expressed relief that she can focus on being a full-time mother now that the court trial is over.