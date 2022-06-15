National Anthem Singer Loses Singing Job After Flashing Horns Down Sign

The world of college sports continues to grow softer with every passing day.

National anthem singer and Texas A&M fan Zac Collier flashed the Horns Down sign after singing the national anthem during the Women’s College World Series matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State, and he’s now been hit with the boot, according to USA Today’s For The Win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was slated to sing at the Men’s College World Series, but lost the job because of the Horns Down sign he flashed.

Collier shared a screenshot of the message sent to him and it read, “Due to the unsportsmanlike behavior shown after your performance at the Women’s College World Series, we need to go a different direction. You are no longer scheduled to perform at Game 9 of the Men’s College World Series.”

He further told FTW!, “I didn’t say anything to the coaches. I didn’t flip anybody off. I was very respectful. And I mean, I’m up there to do a job and to sing the national anthem and to sing it well, and to get the players and the coaches and the people in the stands pumped up. And I felt like I did that.”

The NCAA really cancelled a dude from singing the national anthem at the College World Series b/c he flashed the “Horns Down” at the Women’s College World Series. Never change, NCAA. pic.twitter.com/iWjcgXHppP — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) June 14, 2022

It is amazing how soft Texas fans and the NCAA can be. The man, who is a fan of the Aggies, flashed a Horns Down sign, and he’s now been banned from singing the national anthem at the Men’s College World Series.

How embarrassing is this for everyone involved other than Collier? If you can’t talk trash and taunt teams during a sporting event, what are we even doing?

Rivalries exist for a reason and firing off a Horns Down sign should have juiced up Texas. It shouldn’t be cause for termination from the national anthem rotation.

Zac Collier sang the National Anthem at the WCWS, and had been invited to sing it again at the CWS, but got his invitation revoked for flashing a Horns Down after singing last week. 😂https://t.co/O4MX9Y2ESq pic.twitter.com/wvPvihwZC1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 14, 2022

Do better, NCAA! Do much better!