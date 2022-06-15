Republicans Bust Out Laughing As Dem Rep Says J6 Committee Doesn’t Engage In Partisan Politics

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee busted out laughing at Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin after saying the January 6 committee does not engage in partisan politics during a House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday.

The committee was debating a bill that would send push notifications to cell phones when an active shooter was near their location and Republicans were offering amendments to the bill. The bill is titled the Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022. Raskin then went off, saying Republicans are politicizing the Judiciary Committee’s work. Raskin then said he’s on a real committee that never politicizes things and does real work, referring to the January 6 committee, where he serves as a member.

“It doesn’t have to be like this because I actually serve on a bipartisan committee that gets things done. And that is not obsessed with partisan polemics and invective and denunciation and combat. And sees every piece of legislation is an opportunity to just club the other side. And that is the January 6th select committee,” Raskin said before Republicans can be heard laughing.

Raskin then responded to the laughter by Republicans on the committee by saying: “Well, I appreciate the laughter of my colleagues because some people have accused us of being partisan because all of our witnesses are Republicans. You might not have noticed that, but then you might not be allowed to watch the hearings and you can see attorney general Barr there, you can see Mr. Stepien, who’s Donald Trump’s campaign manager and so on.” (RELATED: Sources: ‘Conversations’ Pelosi Had With Sgt At Arms About National Guard Presence Factored Into ‘Blender Of Decision Making’ That Led Up To Riot)

WATCH:



“But the truth of the matter is that this committee is a bipartisan committee. You perhaps would laugh at your Republican colleagues. I wouldn’t laugh at Liz Cheney who was elected as the chair of the House Republican conference and was the number three member of the conference. I wouldn’t laugh at Adam Kinzinger who’s a member of the national guard reserve and a distinguished member of the House of Representatives, but in any event, you’re entitled to your laughter,” Raskin added. (RELATED: REPORT: Jamie Raskin Wants To Use The Jan. 6 Committee To Blow Up The Electoral College)

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot postponed its hearing Wednesday due to “technical issues,” Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren announced.

Before the Jan. 6 hearings began Democrats admitted in a New York Times article that the hearings will boost support for their base after they target Republicans for being “irresponsibly complicit.” Democratic Party committees also sent out several emails before Thursday’s hearings to increase donation money before the November midterm elections.