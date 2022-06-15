GOP Senator Sounds Off, Says Biden ‘Simply Unfit For Office’

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blasted President Joe Biden on a number of issues during an appearance on Fox Business Network Wednesday morning, claiming the Democrat is “simply unfit for office” due to “cognitive decline.”

“Joe Biden is unfit for office,” Johnson told “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo. “He’s compromised by his vast web of financial foreign entanglements. Obviously, you can see how troubled his son was. You start seeing that interconnectedness, you start seeing exactly to the extent that Joe Biden did lie to the American public.” (RELATED: ‘You Have Got To Be S–tting Us’: NYP Editorial Board Napalms NYT For Finally Admitting Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Authentic)

A laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden contained numerous emails and documents detailing the elder Biden’s reported involvement with his son’s business partners, according to multiple reports. Twitter censored the New York Post’s report on the laptop, claiming the materials were hacked.

WATCH:

“Again, he’s simply unfit for office,” Johnson said. “You throw on top of that his cognitive decline, the sign of age, again, which is just sad but again I grieve for America.”

Johnson also lambasted Biden for purportedly claiming to be a moderate, describing the president’s policies as “radical.”

“I think the bigger lie is he claimed to be a moderate,” the Wisconsin senator told Bartiromo. “He’s not a moderate. He’s governing as a radical leftist. He promised to fundamentally transform America and we’re now seeing what that means: Open borders, 40 year high inflation, record gasoline prices, rising crime. We don’t have baby formula.”

“These things didn’t just happen,” Johnson said. “This isn’t just bad luck on his watch. He caused all of these crises.”

The White House and Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

