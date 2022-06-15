Gina Carano Is The Only Fighter Ronda Rousey Would Come Out Of Retirement For

UFC hall of famer Ronda Rousey revealed Sunday in an interview on the “Kurt Angle Show” that she’d only be interested in returning to the octagon if it were to be against former UFC fighter turned actress, Gina Carano.

“There’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey stated during the podcast, adding, “I’ve said it a million times, it’s not like it’s something new but for Gina, Gina Carano. She’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful.” (RELATED: Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees To Massive New Deal Worth Up To $73.6 Million)

Rousey made it clear during the interview that she respects everything Carano has done for the sport throughout her successful eight fight career. Rousey said, “It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F*** you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there.’ I love her. Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done.”

At the moment, Gina Carano is building on an acting career and is affiliated with The Daily Wire, while Ronda Rousey is WWE’s Smackdown Women’s champion.

Fight fans from all over would dig this match up. It would be extremely entertaining between two of the most decorated female fighters of all time.