‘Push Back All You Want’: Sunny Hostin And Conservative Guest Spar Over Inflation, Baby Formula

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin sparred with former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin over President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation and baby formula Wednesday.

The hosts pointed to Republican candidates pushing former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims and their likelihood of taking office. Hostin said the American public is paying attention to the Jan. 6 committee hearings and that criminal referrals will be brought against Trump, adding that the 100 Republican primary winners won without voters knowing claims of voter fraud was disinformation.

“We don’t know that that red wave is coming because that red wave is based on a big lie,” she said.

She then argued that Democrats have been proposing solutions to combat inflation, the baby formula shortage and rising gas prices, but Republicans have refused to cooperate.

“Republicans at every single turn have been voting against those solutions so they can campaign on the problems that you [Griffin] are talking about,” Hostin said. “They’ve been voting against it so that we can’t solve those problems that are effecting everyday Americans, and I think that’s disgusting.”

“I would push back a bit,” Griffin began.

“You can push back all you want but that’s the truth,” Hostin interjected.

Griffin said “the buck stops” with Biden, whose policies economists have said would have added to inflation. (RELATED: ‘That’s Such A Cheap Shot’: Kellyanne Conway And Alyssa Farah Griffin Get Into Heated Exchange Over Supporting Trump)

“I put this on the president, and I understand there are obstructionist Republicans, but at the end of the day he ran for this,” Griffin said. “And we are in a place — do not look at your retirement account folks. I’ve got friends who are like, ‘I’m only filling up my gas tank halfway because gas is so expensive.’ We’ve got to solve this.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Biden is doing his job to respond to the issues, then told the audience to vote for those who have the solutions.

“We [the voters] are the only thing between total ridiculousness in this country and getting our lives back in some sort of order, and it’s up to each and every one of us. This is our gig,” she said.

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) in May to ensure that baby formula suppliers ship the product to manufacturers before any other customer. The administration also launched “Operation Fly Formula” to allow Department of Defense (DOD) aircraft to ship formula from overseas into the U.S.

The president signed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Nov. 15, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated would add $256 billion to the nation’s debt over 10 years. He also attempted, unsuccessfully, to pass his Build Back Better legislation, which CBO estimated the legislation would add $367 billion to the national deficit.