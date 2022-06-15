Tucker Carlson Rips Biden Admin Blaming Inflation On Anyone But Themselves

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson ripped President Joe Biden’s administration for blaming inflation on anyone but themselves Wednesday.

Carlson played footage of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm telling MSNBC that oil and gas companies need to produce more to bring down supply and demand costs and begin to rely on green energy, saying “no country has ever been held hostage to access to the sun.”

“You may be asking yourself ‘why would you put someone like that who’s never had a real job and achieved precisely nothing in her life and actually doesn’t know anything about anything, why would you put her in a key position like Secretary of Energy?’ Because she knows the science. As she just told you, ‘sun and wind are the most reliable forms of energy,’ it’s not like clouds could block the sun or the wind might stop blowing, that’s insane.”

He then reiterated that the country cannot do anything that benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin financially. He cited Bloomberg which reported that sanctions on Russia have “exacerbated inflation, worsened food insecurity and punished ordinary Russians more than Putin or his allies.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Guys Just Going To Start Blaming Putin For Everything?’: Doocy Presses Psaki On Inflation And Soaring Gas Prices)

Carlson showed Democratic officials and lawmakers blaming corporate greed for the continual rise of inflation. He cited former White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying in December 2021 that meat prices have risen due to manufacturers’ greed.

“Not a defense of corporate America, which is indeed greedy and dark, that’s for sure,” Carlson continued. “But the idea that prices are going up simply because of greed may leave a few links out of the chain.”

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren similarly told CNBC in March that oil and meat industries increase prices to make higher profits.

“If we’re gonna get lectured all the time, can’t we at least get a lecture from someone with an IQ over 100 with some kind of track record of doing something useful over the course of her entire 70 years on the planet just for once? Can’t we get an impressive person to shout at us? No, we can’t.”

He pointed to trucks being denied entry at the U.S.-Canadian border due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed and enforced by the Biden administration. The mainstream media will not report on the impact a lack of imports entering the U.S. has on the supply chain crisis, yet the president claimed the media treats him unfairly, Carlson said.

Biden told late night host Jimmy Kimmel that the press does not cover his accomplishments because they rely on receiving a number of clicks on the “nightly news.” Footage of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her blaming racism for climate change in April 2021.

“The theme is really simple. Nothing is Joe Biden’s fault. Not gas prices, not meat prices, not the media’s coverage of inflation, none of it. You know whose fault it is, it’s Vladimir Putin’s fault,” Carlson said. “The people who screwed everything up are in no way responsible for what they did legally or morally, in fact they’re blameless. And we can tell you that with confidence because the one thing we know for sure is that Vladimir Putin did it, shut up traitor he did.”

The White House has continuously pinned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for the soaring price of gasoline, dubbing the rising costs “Putin’s Price Hike.” Oil and gas prices have drastically risen months before the invasion, leading Biden to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November releasing 50 million barrels.