Viral Video Shows Russia Launching Massive Rocket Strike In Ukraine

Another scary video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian forces launched a massive rocket attack from a Uragan MLRS, and the video is downright horrifying. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Russian Uragan MLRS firing on Ukrainian targets in Kharkiv Oblast. https://t.co/0R80jKuDXb pic.twitter.com/vMrGlBrvM1 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 15, 2022

Honestly, it’s hard to describe some of the attacks we’ve seen play out in Russia. I’m far from a weapons expert, but I feel confident enough to say you don’t want to be on the other side of that weapon.

Those Russians were absolutely rocking it as they fired rockets downrange at Ukrainian targets.

It’s also just the latest reminder that war is absolute and complete hell. People die, and it’s not like the movies or a video game where you can just start over.

When you’re dead in war, you’re dead for good. Unfortunately for the good people of Ukraine, Russia has brought that terror to their homeland once he rolled troops over the border back in February.

Now, they continue to fight for their country and attempt to repel the Russian invaders.

