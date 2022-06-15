White House Counsel Dana Remus Leaves Biden

White House counsel Dana Remus will depart the Biden administration next month, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

Remus’ departure marks yet another White House official leaving Biden in recent weeks amid his poor polling numbers and the upcoming midterm election. (RELATED: Biden Approval Rating Drops. Again)

“I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward,” Biden said in a White House statement.

Stuart Delery, who currently is deputy counsel, will replace Remus when she departs, Biden said.

Former President Donald Trump claimed executive privilege during the Jan. 6 investigation. His lawyers made moves to block documents from being turned over to the committee, but the request was blocked by the Biden White House.

“President [Joe] Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Remus wrote at the time.

“The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself,” Remus added.

She also took part in guiding the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden also nominated former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to serve as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement on Wednesday.