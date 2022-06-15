‘Our Officers Did Not Hesitate’: Would-Be Shooter Killed By Police At Kids Day Camp

A would-be shooter was fatally shot by police Monday after he allegedly entered a Texas summer camp and opened fire, according to a report.

Forty-two-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas, Texas, allegedly fired shots at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where a summer camp of over 150 children is located, according to WFAA. Authorities reportedly began receiving calls about shots fired around 8:43 a.m.

Officers arrived two minutes later and entered the building, where they shot Ned, according to the report.

The incident started shortly after 8:30 a.m., when Ned entered the main lobby of the building and came across a staff member, the police said, according to the report. The two reportedly had some type of conversation before Ned allegedly fired off one round.

He then tried to enter a classroom but was prevented from doing so due to the door being locked, according to WFAA. Ned allegedly fired once into the classroom, where children were. No one was injured.

Ned made his way to the gymnasium, which also had children in it, before police engaged him, WFAA reported. Police reportedly said he was struck when officers “exchanged gunfire with the suspect.” Ned was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Morally Bullying You!’: CNN Panelist Gets Into Shouting Match Over School Shootings)

“Our officers did not hesitate,” Mayor Barry Gordon told the outlet, noting the officers had just went through an active shooter training. “They did what they were trained to do and saved lives.”

Duncanville Police Assistant Chief Matthew Stogner said his team takes “security very seriously,” according to the report.

“We obviously understand what took place in Uvalde just south of here, but I can only talk about how we responded here and we did an exceptional job.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.