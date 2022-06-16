Alleged Child Rapist On The Run With 2 Kids

Massachusetts authorities are searching for a child rape suspect who is allegedly on the run with his two children, according to authorities.

Authorities are looking for 46-year-old Leon Mejia-Vicente, who is on the run with 5-year-old and 17-year-old kids, and is wanted for alleged rape and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“Mejia-Vicente is a citizen of Guatemala, who up until recently was living in New Bedford with his two minor children,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. (RELATED: Jury Finds 20-Year Veteran Of Police Force Guilty Of Raping Suspects, Witnesses)

Updated wanted poster, more info & photos of the two children. They are Petronila Mejia-Saquic aka Marta Saquic, 17, & Hector Mejia-Saquic, 5.

If you see or know the whereabouts of the defendant or the children, call 1-800-KAPTURE or 1-800-527-8873 or @NewBedfordPD 508-991-6350 pic.twitter.com/uUsQa90OfJ — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) June 15, 2022

“As the whereabouts of the children are also currently unknown — the children are considered endangered,” the statement continued. Authorities believe Mejia-Vicente has fled the New Bedford area.

Authorities warned individuals not to try and subdue Mejia-Vicente and instead are urging anyone with information about Mejia-Vicente’s whereabouts to call the Massachusetts State Police.

New Bedford is located in southeast Massachusetts and is roughly 30 miles east of Providence, Rhode Island.