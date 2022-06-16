Best CBD Vape Pens & Disposables Reviews 2022

CBD vape pens have gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. It started with people using e-cigarettes, but now people are vaping CBD for health benefits. It might not sound as healthy, but you can still get the benefits of CBD oil when you use a high-quality CBD vape pen.

Many brands selling CBD pens would offer either disposable vape pens, refillable vape pens, or both. It may need a bit of research to get the right CBD vape pen. We make it easier for you by looking at the top brands in the market to get you started. Keep reading for more ideas.

Editor’s Choice

CBDfx

Full-spectrum vape pens

Fast customer support

800 puffs per pen

The 7 Best CBD Vape Pens For Sale 2022

Pros

CBDfx coupon 40% is available

Each pen has 800 puffs

The vape pens are rechargeable

Impressive quality on the CBD extract

Cons

Delays on delivery at times

A good CBD vape pen would be one that can help you enjoy the benefits of CBD oil. That is what you get with the disposable vape pens from CBDfx. You will like the number of flavors available with the CBDfx CBD vape pens. This variety means you buy the best strain and flavor that makes using CBD enjoyable.

The CBD vape kit you buy from the brand is mostly full-spectrum CBD. This means that you get all the benefits of CBD without necessarily getting high. With its impressive potency of 500mg of CBD per vape pen, you can even use the same for pain conditions. It is advisable to always use the recommended dosage of CBD while vaping.

Even if it is disposable, the vape pen would also be rechargeable. This has made it possible for people to keep using the same vape pen for longer. Looking at the materials used to make the vape pen, we also see that they are high quality. This means you are also safe while using the vape pens.

Pros

Affordable CBD vape pens

High-quality hardware

Multiple flavors available

Cons

Email support is slow

Funky Farms is among those brands with affordable CBD vapes. Each CBD vape pen comes with an affordable price plus a great taste too. You will notice just how the brand has many options for CBD strains. Go through them to find out the best choice for you. With 300mg of CBD per pen, it should be enough to combat anxiety, stress and improve sleep quality.

Each CBD pen can get fast shipping from the brand. Users can start to vape CBD oil within a short time, considering you can get the best results in no time. Since the manufacturer uses US-grown hemp to make the CBD vape oil, it should stand out as a top brand to buy from. Each bunch of hemp would be grown with quality in mind.

The brand also makes its CBD vape hardware using quality material. This ensures you always get the best quality with zero chances of heavy metals leaking into CBD vape juice. The good thing about this brand is that you always get rechargeable vape pens even if they are still disposable.

Pros

Offers free shipping

Products are lab tested

Makes high-quality CBD pens

Cons

Could use more potency options

A good CBD vape pen is great for getting you the benefits of CBD in no time. Well, with a wide range of options under Savage CBD, you can easily find CBD vape oil that works great. We also find that the CBD cartridges come with full-spectrum CBD, which is great for a wide range of benefits.

If you want to vape CBD juice, you will have a wide range of options to consider as strains and flavors. The common options include Sweet Dreams, Strawberry lemonade, Relax, Active, Berry Mint, and so much more. Since the products range from $28.99, this makes them quite affordable.

How about potency? You should expect to come across a potency of 250mg of CBD per pen. It might not be the strongest, but such potency is enough for pain, relaxation, wellness, and generalized pain.

Pros

Tested for potency

Has high-quality vape pens

Affordable CBD vape pens

Cons

Has low potency

You never have to worry about the best CBD for anxiety with this brand. We find that it has a relatively low potency which is suitable for anxiety and also leaves you focused. The last thing you need is to be overwhelmed when you are still working. Each CBD vape pen is also available in many flavors. With over 10 flavors, you should pick one that works for you.

The CBD vape juice is paired with a long-lasting battery. This is vital for those who may want to continue using the vape pen for a while. With 200 to 300 puffs per pen, it is an average vape pen. Nevertheless, it is within reason since not many vape pens will be so affordable as this one. All its vape pens are tested in a third-party lab. This gives you the assurance of quality products.

Pros

Multiple vape pens available

Impressive hardware quality

600 puffs per pen

Cons

Unclear return policy

Other than having a beautiful website layout, Avida CBD is one of the top brands with a wide range of CBD vape pens. You can also buy CBD vape juice in bundles. This is where you have several vape pens combined into one order. It is often seen as a way of saving a bit more on purchasing the vape pen.

Each CBD vape pen is within the affordable range. Compared to some brands, you also get double the juice. Well, more content for less money is not a bad idea. Since these vape pens are 3rd party tested and have the lab reports public, you should easily learn more about the pens before buying.

Pros

Has no fillers or additives

Uses high-quality CBD juice

Offer full-spectrum CBD distillate

Cons

Limited product choices

It is hard to go wrong with the disposable vape pen from this brand. It is made using high-quality hardware material. Of course, the CBD extract too is the best. It does contain less than 0.3% THC meaning you will not get high off using the vape pen. With the battery included, you no longer have to buy it separately.

The support team will guide you to understand more about its CBD vape pen and how to use it for the best results. Users often find that the shipping is fast and they can start to enjoy using their vape pens a lot sooner. With no cutting agents or artificial additives, the product remains high quality.

Pros

Impressive full-spectrum vape pens

Offers all-ceramic technology build

Comes with airflow control for better use

Cons

Expensive CBD pens

You can still get high-quality disposable CBD vape pens from Farmacy Bliss. There is no doubt you will like that there are various options to try out. Even if the CBD vape kits from the brand are expensive, the quality still remains topnotch. You are sure to get CBD pens free of solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, and pesticides.

The overall potency of the product is good also. You can love using the CBD vape pen for pain, anxiety, and other uses. With the all-ceramic technology, you would expect to have quality hardware too. This hardware does not leak heavy metals into the vape juice even when heated. Also, it is designed to offer impressive airflow control.

Why Did We Choose These 7 Brands?

Since there are hundreds of brands in the market, it is only wise to choose products from the best in the market. That is why we had to make some considerations when settling for them. Here is how we chose the best 7 brands.

High-quality Ingredients

The CBD oil vape pens might have additional ingredients to make them stand out. That is why you have to look into the ingredients to understand their efficacy, safety, and overall tasting experience. If the refillable CBD pens or disposable CBD vapes come with many fillers, then we do not include the products on the list.

Some brands have third-party lab testing. This made us consider them as you are assured of transparency and also high-quality CBD vape products.

Variety In Product Range

Each of the brands would have several products in its range. That is why CBD vape pens come with various flavors, potency, and prices too. We looked for brands that would offer good potency vital for various conditions or benefits you are looking for.

Cost

If you want to use a CBD vape, you are hoping it would be within the affordable range. Well, the brands mentioned above offer a good CBD vaping experience without spending so much. Some even offer discounts on the products so that you can save on the CBD vape pens available for sale.

Support team

For you to continue having the best CBD vaping experience, the chances are you want a support team that delivers quality information and help. Most, if not all the brands mentioned have a good support team. It will help you learn more about the products and buy knowing it is the best.

Does Vaping CBD Have Any Benefits?

Vaping CBD has the same health benefits just as using CBD oil orally. As such, you may want to consider vaping more often. Well, here are the potential benefits of vaping CBD.

May Reduce Stress, Anxiety

Most CBD vape pens will have enough potency to help combat stress and anxiety. This is because CBD generally helps the body to relax and keep you calm. Because of work pressure and also how life is at the moment, you need CBD pens in your life for relieving anxiety.

Get Better Moods and Focus

Whenever you use CBD vape pens, you are likely to enjoy improved moods and focus too. Whenever you are focused, you will be more productive at your job. With improved moods, you also end up with a plan on working on a project even better.

Relaxation and Improved Sleep

Whether you are getting refillable or disposable CBD vape pens, the chances are you will end up feeling relaxed. Maybe you have had a stressful day and you simply need to take some edge off. Other than helping you relax, you can also end up with improved sleep quality. Many people always want to sleep better.

Improved Alertness

CBD when used in lower doses may help with keeping you alert. As a result, you could find that CBD vape pens could be great for daytime use. Since most vape pens are small and sleek, you can now easily take them to work and use the same on your work break.

Pain Relief

CBD generally has anti-inflammatory effects. Expect to get the same when you are also vaping CBD. The same CBD also offers analgesic effects meaning CBD vape juice would also help with improving pain.

How Much CBD Should I Vape?

CBD is often well tolerated in high amounts. However, it does not mean that you use a lot of CBD all the time. This is because you may also end up with some potential side effects.

A good CBD vape pen brand would always recommend the best amount of CBD to vape per day or per session. Even if you have the chance to buy more vape pens with CBDfx coupon codes, it does not mean you use a lot of CBD.

We recommend you start slow. Have around 10mg of CBD per day and only vape every 15 minutes. You can only increase the dosage once you feel you can use more dosage to improve your health.

Disposable CBD Vape Pens Vs. a Refillable CBD Vape Pen

When you want to start vaping, the choice would be either refillable CBD vape pens or disposable CBD vape pens.

The biggest difference would be that you get is that a disposable CBD vape pen cannot be refilled. Once you have finished the CBD e juice in the vape pen, you can now proceed to dispose of it correctly.

A refillable CBD vape pen would be refillable. Once you finish vaping the CBD vape juice, simply refill the CBD cartridge and you are good to go. You may also have to consider recharging the battery too. Most vape pens would come with a charging station too.

The choice between the two is mostly based on preference. Some people prefer disposable models while others want refillable vape pens. The disposable vape pens can be cheap initially but the more you use them, they can easily become expensive. Refillable also means less electronic waste ending up in landfills.

How To Choose The Best CBD Vape Pen in 2022

Are you so far interested in CBD vape pens? Whether you want a disposable or refillable CBD vape pen, it is best to put these key considerations in mind.

Reputation

A good reputation for a brand means buying a product that gives the best outcome. The CBD products from a reputable brand are also effective. Look at the reviews the brand gets from its past clients. If it has many positive reviews, you may conclude that it is actually good at what it does.

Product Variety

The CBD industry is full of many brands offering CBD vape pens. What is important is getting one with a variety of options. The product line can be categorized based on potency, flavor, CBD type, and so much more. Having a lot of products makes it easier to settle for products with great performance.

Transparency

If the CBD concentrate or CBD vape product was passed through a lab, then a report should exist. If the brand is transparent, you should find such reports published on the website for the buyers to access. Being done in a third-party lab is also highly advised. These lab reports would showcase what each CBD vape pens contain including the other ingredients apart from CBD extract.

Customer Support

Good customer support is always valuable in any company. This is because the team would help you to understand the various CBD products it has available for sale. Depending on the brand, you can often get broad-spectrum CBD, full-spectrum CBD, or CBD isolates. So, before you can start buying the product, you already have an idea of how it can help you.

Delivery Time

Good delivery time is key to ensuring that you always end up with the product in good time. Ensure that you get all the details on delivery time and also if there is a guarantee on delivery too. If the shipping time is fast, that is always going to be a great pick for most people.

Payment Methods

What are the payment methods available if you want to pay for the CBD pods or vape pens? A good brand needs to have several payment methods. This would make it easier for those buying the CBD vape pens and paying for them fast. Having cryptocurrency as part of the payment methods is highly welcomed.

Side Effect Of CBD Vape

Before you can buy your CBD vape cartridge or vape pen, you should know that there are a few potential side effects of vaping. Here are some of them;

Decreased appetite

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Nausea

Can You Overdose On It?

It is not easy to overdose on CBD vapes. This is because CBD is tolerable even in high amounts. This does not mean you should keep using it in high amounts. Always stick to the recommended dosage.

Conclusion

CBD vape pens are quite important for improving your health. That is why you can also use CBD vape pens for anxiety, pain, inflammation, stress, and so much more. It comes down to where you are buying the CBD vapes. If you can get them from the mentioned brands above, you should end up with the best refillable or disposable CBD pens. Also, make sure to use the vapes as recommended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is vaping the only way to use CBD?

No. You can always consider other methods of using CBD. They can include CBD oil, balm, topical, salve, and infusing CBD in cakes, cookies, and food.

Do CBD vapes get you high?

No. CBD is not a psychoactive ingredient such as THC. That is why it will not make you feel high.

Can I buy a CBD vape pen online

Yes. It is possible to buy CBD vape pens online legally. We have highlighted such vape pen brands above to consider using.

Is CBD vape pens safe?

CBD vape pens are generally safe. So long as you can use it as advised by the manufacturer, you should end up with many benefits associated with CBD.