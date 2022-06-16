Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson Allegations, Urges People To Wait For ‘The Facts’

Condoleezza Rice thinks patience is what’s best when it comes to handling the allegations Deshaun Watson is facing.

The superstar quarterback for the Cleveland Browns is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, and it seems like there’s no end in sight to more and more accusations coming out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson has maintained his innocence, has never been charged with a crime and Rice, who is a huge fan of the team, thinks people should “keep an open mind” as we wait for more facts to come out.

The Browns Reportedly Might Be Able To Cut Deshaun Watson. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/FdwJisPO4O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

“I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident. I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation. I will just wait to see what the outcome is. These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months,” Rice explained when discussing Watson’s situation, according to Cleveland.com.

“I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months,” Rice said of Watson’s sexual assault allegations.https://t.co/Y97R07koyh — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 15, 2022

This seems like a bizarre situation for Rice to even get involved in. Yes, I understand she’s a huge fan of the team, but why would she want to weigh in on the allegations swirling around Watson?

It seems like a definition of a no-win situation. No matter what she said, she was bound to offend some people.

Deshaun Watson Breaks His Silence As Allegations Mount. Will Fans Believe Him? https://t.co/iQayZH5Umk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2022

Having said that, she is 100% correct when it comes to waiting for all the facts, especially if you’re dealing with a legal matter.

This is America, and people should always be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court. Of course, we all know Roger Goodell can do whatever he wants when it comes to punishments, and you better believe he damn sure won’t wait for any potential legal conclusion before deciding what to do.

“I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.” —Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

Did Rice get it right with her thoughts on Watson? Let us know in the comments below!