Crazy Viral Video Shows Gun Battle In Severodonetsk, Ukraine

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video recently tweeted by Illia Ponomarenko, Ukrainian soldiers were engaged in a gun battle while trying to navigate around Severodonetsk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the guy get after it in the video below.

That dude was letting his weapon rip for a bit in that video. While I have no idea if he hit anything he was aiming at, I am sure you don’t want to be on the business end of any weapon firing at you.

That’s just a fact. When bullets are coming your direction, it’s best to just get down and get out of the way.

The fighting in Severodonetsk is also brutal as the Ukrainians attempt to hold out against the Russians. It’s urban combat unlike anything most people can even begin to imagine.

This video is just proof of that fact. Take a look at the destroyed terrain. It’s clear that the people in Severodonetsk have experienced hell on Earth because of the Russian invaders.

Let’s hope the people of Ukraine continue to force the Russians to pay for every inch in blood.