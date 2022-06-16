‘Civilization Serialized’: Musk Laments Declining US Birth Rate, Claims Humanity Will ‘Cease To Exist’

Elon Musk lamented the declining U.S. birthrate again Thursday, and gave a blunt response when asked how Americans ought to address the trend.

“Civilization sterilized,” Musk wrote on Twitter, replying to his own tweet on the subject from May 24. When a Twitter user asked Musk, “any ideas on how we can reverse this trend?,” Musk responded bluntly, “Have kids!”

Musk had bemoaned the declining birth rate in May. “We just need to celebrate having kids,” Musk wrote at the time. Musk posted a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal graph showing the steep decline in U.S. birth rates.

It’s a bigger risk than AI, so I’d put it at #1. If these trends continue, humanity will cease to exist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022

An account called “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley” asked Musk on Thursday, “Where is this ranked on your biggest worries?”

“It’s a bigger risk than AI,” Musk responded, “so I’d put it at #1.” (RELATED: ‘I Welcome Support From African Americans’: DeSantis Responds To Hint From Elon Musk About 2024)

“If these trends continue, humanity will cease to exist,” he added.

In an interview in 2014, Musk warned against the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon,” Musk said at the time, “In all those stories where there’s the guy with the pentagram and the holy water, it’s like yeah he’s sure he can control the demon. Didn’t work out.”