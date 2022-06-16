REPORT: Female Former Contestant Of ‘The Voice’ Arrested For Alleged Sexual Contact With A Minor

Former “The Voice” contestant Kata Hay was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Sumner County, Tennessee, for allegedly having sexual contact with a friend’s 16-year- old son.

The 35-year-old was staying with the friend and the friend’s family in their home for a short period of time when her behavior towards the boy allegedly became questionable, according to TMZ. Hay allegedly began by making inappropriate comments about the teen while in the company of his parents, and the situation eventually allegedly escalated to unwanted physical contact, the outlet reported.

Hay has been accused of making out with the boy and forcing him to touch her in inappropriate ways a number of times, according to TMZ. The boy reportedly said it all transpired against his wishes.

Kata Hay, a former contestant on “The Voice,” was arrested for sexual contact with a minor. https://t.co/G9S9ALnQg5 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2022

The mother of the boy in question reportedly told police she had confronted Hay about the allegations her son brought forward. A conversation unfolded, during which time the mother claimed Hay acknowledged an incident, according to TMZ. Legal documents indicated the mother recorded the conversation and captured Hay’s alleged admission, the outlet reported.

The mother also claimed Hay appeared under the influence during their interaction, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘All I Want Is To Continue To Be Your Child Molestor’: 33-Year-Old Arrested For Sex With Minor)

“As you know a charge is not a conviction,” Hay said to TMZ regarding the allegations. She reportedly declined to provide further comment.

In addition to her arrest for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor, authorities processed Hay for an purported probation violation pertaining to a DUI case, according to TMZ.

Hay shot to fame when she made it to the top 20 on the 2016 season of “The Voice.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Hay for further comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.