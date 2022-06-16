Watch The First Teaser Trailer For ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone

“Tulsa King” looks like it’s going to be epic.

The plot of the latest series from Taylor Sheridian on Paramount+, according to the teaser’s YouTube description, is, “TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the teaser doesn’t show fans too much, it does set the stage for a great time. Give it a watch below.

Not only does “Tulsa King” look incredible, but Stallone is joined by some serious talent in the cast. Martin Starr and Garrett Hedlund are also both in the cast, and both are incredibly talented.

Starr crushed it for years on “Silicon Valley,” and Hedlund has been in multiple hits. Now, they’re teaming up with Stallone for a series about organized crime.

Yeah, you can say I’m interested!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa King (@tulsaking)

Plus, you know I’m a sucker for anything that Taylor Sheridan is behind. “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and all his movies are outstanding.

If his track record is a sign of things to come with “Tulsa King,” we’re going to be in for an absolutely wild ride.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Make sure to check out “Tulsa King” starting November 13 on Paramount+!