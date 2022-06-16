Glenn Youngkin’s Budget Slashes Handouts To Illegal Migrants, Advocates

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new budget proposal released Wednesday pulls funding from illegal aliens and a pro-migrant organization.

The 38 budget amendments include redirecting funding from illegal alien students to expand other educational resources, as well as pulling funding from the formation of a migrant welcome center.

In one amendment, Youngkin seeks to redirect $10 million from financial aid for “undocumented students” to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), according to a memo on the governor’s proposed amendments. (RELATED: Border Authorities See Record Number Of Migrants Crossing From Mexico)

The budget amendments also seek to pull funding from CASA, an immigrant advocacy nonprofit organization that helps migrants find social services and resources to stay in the U.S., for their welcome center.

“Funding shall not be distributed for this purpose until Fairfax County has consulted with and received approval from the Secretary of Health and Human Resources,” the amendment stated.

Messaging Memo – Budget Ame… by Daily Caller News Foundation

In April, Youngkin joined a group of over two dozen governors to combat the Biden administration’s “disastrous” border policies.

“Every state is a border state, dealing with the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into states across America,” the Republican Governors Association said in a statement on the formation of the group.

Youngkin’s office declined to comment. CASA didn’t respond to TheDCNF’s request.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.