James Harden To Remain In Philly

James Harden will reportedly re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers over the NBA offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Harden will sign a short term contract extension with Philadelphia once free agency begins on June 30. (RELATED: Gina Carano Is The Only Fighter Ronda Rousey Would Come Out Of Retirement For)

During the regular season, James Harden was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons and others at the NBA trade deadline back in February. He played in a total of 21 games with Philly while co-starring alongside the NBA’s leading scorer, Joel Embiid, before getting bounced out from playoffs in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in six games.

James Harden is expected to pick up his $47 million player option for next season and the Sixers are expected to sign him to a short term deal around 2 years instead of a longer term deal, according to @BleacherReport keLFischer pic.twitter.com/CMvjG9Yi1g — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 16, 2022

James Harden, who won the NBA MVP award back in 2018 as a member of the Houston Rockets, seemingly underperforms every year in the postseason when it matters the most. In the Heat’s game six closeout win over the 76ers, Harden played badly for his new team and scored just 11 points. Postseason failures have been the tale of his career up until this point despite his excellence in the regular season.

Hopefully with a full year with Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers, and the rest of the 76ers that better chemistry will be formed and it will result in playoff success.

Harden and Embiid have potential to be one of the better duo’s in all of basketball. It will be fun to see how far they’ll be able to take Philly next year.