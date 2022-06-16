Jaxson Hayes Gets Probation And Community Service For Altercation With Police Officers

New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes has learned his fate after a 2021 arrest.

The talented basketball player was arrested last summer in California after police arrived at a house he was in following an alleged domestic situation, and an altercation broke out between him and the officers.

Hayes pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment, and was sentenced to three years probation and 450 hours of community service, according to TMZ. He must also attend domestic violence classes.

All things considered, it looks like Hayes got off pretty easy. He had been facing time behind bars, but that obviously didn’t happen.

He’ll have to serve some time on probation, do a bunch of community service and attend some domestic violence classes. Seeing as how he was facing serious time in jail, he should consider himself very lucky.

We all make mistakes in life, and everyone deserves a second chance, especially when they’re in their early 20s. You don’t bury a young man because he had a terrible night.

Now, if you keep making terrible mistakes, it’s a very different story.

Hopefully, Hayes can learn from his mistakes and move forward with life.