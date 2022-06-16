Editorial

Joe Rogan Reveals He Has A Concealed Carry Permit

BLOG
Joe Rogan (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE5ztBd05co)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Joe Rogan is licensed to carry a gun.

Guns in America have been debated nonstop following multiple tragic shootings, and the superstar revealed on a recent episode that he went through the process of getting a concealed carry permit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When I got a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you’re proficient at shooting,” Rogan explained during a discussion with Colion Noir when talking about the process of getting a gun compared to a driver’s license.

The popular podcast host also asked why people don’t have to always do that to get a gun. You can watch his full comments below.

Props to Rogan for not being afraid to admit that he believes in the right to carry a gun for protection. Most celebrities, especially those in Hollywood, are very anti-Second Amendment.

Despite making tons of money from violent movies, lots of people in Hollywood act like guns are absolutely awful. The hypocrisy is awful.

Rogan is incredibly famous, incredibly wealthy and he apparently feels that he wants the option to carry a gun for safety. There’s nothing wrong with that.

This is America, and we have a constitutional right to own a weapon. Now, does that mean you should just get a gun for the hell of it? No, you should get a gun, train on it, get comfortable and use it responsibly.

If you want to carry a gun, you damn sure better know what you’re doing. Real life isn’t the movies.

Props to Rogan for keeping it real as always. That’s the kind of authenticity and honesty that has made him such a popular man.