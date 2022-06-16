Joe Rogan Reveals He Has A Concealed Carry Permit

Joe Rogan is licensed to carry a gun.

Guns in America have been debated nonstop following multiple tragic shootings, and the superstar revealed on a recent episode that he went through the process of getting a concealed carry permit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Only Criminals’: Joe Rogan Issues Stern Warning About Banning Guns. Every American Needs To Hear His Message https://t.co/rFSyh32tyN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

“When I got a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you’re proficient at shooting,” Rogan explained during a discussion with Colion Noir when talking about the process of getting a gun compared to a driver’s license.

The popular podcast host also asked why people don’t have to always do that to get a gun. You can watch his full comments below.

Props to Rogan for not being afraid to admit that he believes in the right to carry a gun for protection. Most celebrities, especially those in Hollywood, are very anti-Second Amendment.

Despite making tons of money from violent movies, lots of people in Hollywood act like guns are absolutely awful. The hypocrisy is awful.

‘Kill You’: Florida Sheriff Issues Blunt Warning To School Shooters In Awesome Video https://t.co/vSVWGbk9vb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2022

Rogan is incredibly famous, incredibly wealthy and he apparently feels that he wants the option to carry a gun for safety. There’s nothing wrong with that.

This is America, and we have a constitutional right to own a weapon. Now, does that mean you should just get a gun for the hell of it? No, you should get a gun, train on it, get comfortable and use it responsibly.

If you want to carry a gun, you damn sure better know what you’re doing. Real life isn’t the movies.

‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters https://t.co/RdPCrJDaR1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2022

Props to Rogan for keeping it real as always. That’s the kind of authenticity and honesty that has made him such a popular man.