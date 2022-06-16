‘Burning Sensation’: Major Mix-Up Leads To Children, Adults Being Served Horrendous Product For Breakfast

Children and staff at an Alaskan elementary school summer camp were served floor sealant instead of milk Tuesday.

Twelve students and two adults were served the foul-tasting product and complained of burning sensations in their mouths and throats after they drank it, according to KTOO. The incident occurred during the RALLY program at Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx Glacier Valley School, the outlet continued.

The program serves children aged 5-12-years-old, according to KTOO. “I don’t see my daughter going there anymore,” Barry Nydam told the outlet after his 7-year-old reportedly drank some of the sealant. “You’d have to have the people running it removed and new people running it.” (RELATED: California Man Arrested For Allegedly Luring More Than 80 Children Into Making Illegal Videos)

Nydam’s wife received a call from the program’s administrator shortly after noon, which was hours after the incident, and was at first told there were traces of paint thinner in the milk, the outlet continued. “I just can’t believe it took so long even just to tell me, you know? If I wanted to run my kid to the hospital, I wouldn’t have even known,” she told the outlet.

Two of the children were picked up by their parents after the incident and reportedly sought medical advice, the New York Post reported. The milk and floor sealant, called Hillyard Seal 341, apparently looked similar in consistency and came in similar packaging, which is why the sealant was mistakenly placed into a milk dispenser, the NY Post continued.

“All breakfast components were served by NANA Management Services (NMS) staff and placed on food service trays,” according to a statement by Juneau School district, which noted that poison control was immediately called and their steps were carefully followed by the children and staff members. One student received medical treatment after the incident, according to the statement.

NANA Management Services did not immediately return a call for comment from the Daily Caller.