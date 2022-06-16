Justin Bieber’s Supermodel Wife Rocks Nothing But A Crop Top And Underwear In Her New Ad Campaign

Hailey Bieber, wife of superstar Justin Bieber, is bringing the heat with her ultra sexy ad campaign for the launch of her new skincare line, “Rhode.” A promotional ad posted to Rhode’s Instagram account Wednesday depicts Bieber in nothing but her intimates as she rolls around on her couch.

Fans have definitely taken notice of the casual yet incredibly sultry video posted by Bieber to her company’s new Instagram account. The opening shot of the video is of her new products and within seconds, Bieber makes an appearance in nothing but a pale grey crop top and underwear. Her rock-hard abs are on full display as she boasts her supermodel figure in the comfy-looking intimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

The video goes on to show Bieber in yet another tastefully skimpy outfit, this time wearing a white tank top and white underwear, while lounging on a couch. As the video continues, her new skincare line is featured yet again, and she holds up her company’s branding next to her exposed midriff.

Bieber raises her legs while on the couch, then proceeds to shift about, while giving the camera a tantalizing supermodel stare. The campaign puts the focus on simplicity and natural beauty, and depicts Bieber in soft, barely-there cosmetics. (RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s Latest Bikini Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Rhode launched June 15 and features a trio of introductory product offerings, according to People. The items that are now up for grabs include Bieber’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream and her Peptide Lip Treatment, according to People.

Bieber’s skincare line is affordable and available for sale online through the company’s website. “I wanted it to be accessible and attainable for everyone,” Bieber said to People.

Being able to be the supermodel for her own brand is a huge selling point for Bieber, who has already seen over 327 Instagram followers join her company’s page within 24 hours of being launched.