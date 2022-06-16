Kayleigh McEnany Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Thursday on Fox News she and her husband are expecting their second child.

McEnany, who previously served in the Trump administration before becoming a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” shared the good news that she is four months pregnant.

“So my husband, Sean Gilmartin and I, are four months pregnant!” a glowing McEnany said, to which the rest of the show applauded and cheered.

My husband, @GilmartinSean, and I are THRILLED to announce that I am almost 4 months pregnant with our second child, making Baby Blake a big sister. God has given us another incredible blessing! Thank you to @FoxNews @OutnumberedFNC for allowing me to share this wonderful news! pic.twitter.com/X6e09sghct — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 16, 2022

“Before we were on the couch and someone said ‘the five of us,’ but I said ‘no, the six of us’!” McEnany said while grabbing her stomach. “There’s another one right here and I knew the whole time.”

McEnany said she plans to reveal the gender in the “coming weeks” on the show but that she already knows the gender. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Rips Republicans Celebrating Johnny Depp’s Victory In Defamation Lawsuit)

“What a blessing. We prayed a lot about this and God just blessed us with a second child to join baby Blake, my daughter.”

McEnany then praised Fox for being a supportive workplace for working moms.

McEnany and her husband have been married since 2017 and share one daughter.