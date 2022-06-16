Ozzy Osbourne Shares First Statement Since Intensive Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne released his first statement Wednesday since undergoing major surgery and expressed gratitude for the support from his loyal fans.

Wednesday marked the first time that Ozzy had personally reached out to fans to provide a first-hand account of his current condition. “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” Ozzy said in a tweet. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans.”

While he didn’t offer much additional information to his 5.4 million Twitter followers, he did make sure to send “everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” according to the tweet.

Sharon Osbourne, his wife, previously spoke on behalf of Ozzy to break the news that he required immediate, intensive surgery. She notified fans via Instagram story Monday, saying he was set to undergo a “life-altering” procedure, leaving fans concerned about Ozzy’s health. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Suffers Partial Face Paralysis Due To Rare Illness)

Sharon later provided additional information to fans, revealing Ozzy’s surgery involved the realignment of pins in his back and neck, according to Page Six. Ozzy had previously undergone surgery in 2019, during which the pins were put in place, reported the outlet.

Reinforcing Ozzy’s health update Wednesday, Sharon also issued a tweet, writing “He’s feeling good!” next to a throwback photo of Ozzy in the prime of his youth.