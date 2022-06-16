Poll Shows Plurality Of Voters Don’t Trust Dems To Preserve Democracy

A Fox News poll released Wednesday shows a plurality of voters trust the Republican Party more than the Democratic Party with preserving democracy.

Forty-six percent of registered voters said they think the Republican Party would do a better job on the “preservation of American democracy,” according to the June poll conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company for Fox News. Forty-five percent said Democrats would do a better job. (RELATED: Biden Approval Rating Drops. Again)

This is going to cause some heads on Twitter to absolutely explode Republicans are winning the “preserve Democracy” argument with votershttps://t.co/BeZaeYMQLU pic.twitter.com/hdX5oC0AZT — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2022

President Joe Biden’s approval rating also dropped two points from May, according to the poll. Forty-three percent of the voters surveyed said they approved of the job Biden is doing as president, while 57% said they disapproved.

Among voters’ biggest concerns were inflation and higher prices, with 41% indicating that was their top issue going into the 2022 midterms. Only 18% of voters believe the economy is in “excellent” or “good” condition, while 25% said it was “only fair” and 57% said it was in “poor” condition, the poll found.

Twenty-nine percent of voters said they approve of how Biden is handling the economy, and even less, 23%, approved of how he has handled the skyrocketing inflation in the U.S., according to the poll.

Biden was not the only elected official to receive dissatisfaction from voters. Only 21% of voters said they approve of the job the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing, while 72% disapproved, the poll showed.

If the November midterm election for Congress was held today, 47% of voters said they would vote for a Republican candidate running in their district, with only 44% saying they would vote for a Democratic candidate, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 1,002 registered voters nationwide by live interview via phone from June 10-13. It has a margin of error of +/- 3%.