Watch The Preview For Netflix’s Upcoming Documentary ‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’

Netflix’s new documentary “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” looks outstanding.

The plot of the upcoming documentary series about the famous hijacker, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, simply, “In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fire up the preview below.

What do we all think about this limited series from Netflix? Yeah, I’ll go ahead and put my hand high up in the air. As I’ve said many times, Netflix is great when it comes to documentaries.

Even if you don’t love the company, you have to admit from a content perspective, it makes some outstanding stuff.

Netflix’s New Crime Documentary Looks Terrifying https://t.co/fp6te2jbhJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Now, the streaming giant is bringing fans a documentary about one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in America over the past 100 years.

D.B. Cooper literally hijacked a plane, landed it, got back in the air and then parachuted out. It’s probably hard for young people to imagine an era where such a thing was possible, but it happened.

Not only did it happen, but his fate has never been determined. If the same thing happened today, the manhunt would never be called off.

The preview for “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” seems to hint at a possible identity being uncovered, but I’m not believing it until I see some hardcore proof. I guess we’ll find out July 13 on Netflix!