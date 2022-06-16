REPORT: Drinking Beer Might Be Good For Male Gut Health

Drinking beer might be good for men!

Everyone knows that I like to throw back a few cold drinks from time to time, and drinking beer might actually be helping me improve my gut health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A study published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry indicated men who drink a lager every day have “a more diverse colony of healthy gut microbes, compared to measurements taken before their daily beer regimen,” according to the New York Post.

The liquor store in the neighborhood I moved to doesn’t sell Busch Light. I went in, spoke with the owner, became friends after a quick chat about life and foreign affairs and he’s now producing a steady stream of @BuschBeer 30-racks starting tomorrow morning. Life is good! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 30, 2021

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

See, I always knew drinking beer would pay off in the end, and I now have a permanent excuse to make sure the nectar of the gods keeps flowing.

Remember, I’m not drinking cold beers on Saturdays in the fall watching football because I want to. I’m drinking ice cold beer while watching football purely for the health benefits.

It’s never a bad day when you get to crack a beer on camera with the man who killed Osama Bin Laden! pic.twitter.com/gDFEEPKusj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 24, 2022

I’m a big believer in science and if science says I need to drink some beer in order to improve my gut health, I’ll do it. I’ll do it even if I don’t want to.

These are the sacrifices I’m willing to make. Going to the fridge for another beer won’t be easy, but my gut health demands it. Begrudgingly, it’s a sacrifice I’ll simply have to make.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Am I a hero for drinking beer to improve my health? That’s a decision the history books will have to make. For now, I’m just doing it to survive.