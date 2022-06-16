Editorial

REPORT: Drinking Beer Might Be Good For Male Gut Health

BLOG
David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Drinking beer might be good for men!

Everyone knows that I like to throw back a few cold drinks from time to time, and drinking beer might actually be helping me improve my gut health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A study published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry indicated men who drink a lager every day have “a more diverse colony of healthy gut microbes, compared to measurements taken before their daily beer regimen,” according to the New York Post.

See, I always knew drinking beer would pay off in the end, and I now have a permanent excuse to make sure the nectar of the gods keeps flowing.

Remember, I’m not drinking cold beers on Saturdays in the fall watching football because I want to. I’m drinking ice cold beer while watching football purely for the health benefits.

I’m a big believer in science and if science says I need to drink some beer in order to improve my gut health, I’ll do it. I’ll do it even if I don’t want to.

These are the sacrifices I’m willing to make. Going to the fridge for another beer won’t be easy, but my gut health demands it. Begrudgingly, it’s a sacrifice I’ll simply have to make.

Am I a hero for drinking beer to improve my health? That’s a decision the history books will have to make. For now, I’m just doing it to survive.