REPORT: Mitch Trubisky Is Leading In The Steelers Quarterback Competition

It sounds like Mitch Trubisky will be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers when week one rolls around.

The Steelers drafted former Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft, but it looks like he'll be starting his career on the bench because Trubisky is the leader to be QB1, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reported that the QB competition between Pickett, Trubisky and Mason Rudolph is “more for show than substance” as the former Bears starter is out in front.

I’m not surprised at all that Trubisky will likely start his NFL career on the bench. Is he the long term answer in Pittsburgh? It’s very possible, but making the transition from college QB to NFL starter is a very difficult journey.

Even for the most talented QB stars, making the jump from college to the NFL isn’t super easy.

Pickett has all the tools and the attitude to be successful in the NFL, but it’s not reasonable to expect him to be ready week one to be the face of a franchise. The Bears signed Trubisky to be a bridge QB until the long term solution – Pickett – is ready to roll.

As The Athletic reported, that’s exactly how the situation is playing out for the Steelers. If you’re surprised, you’re probably not paying much attention.

Will Pickett eventually be able to dethrone Trubisky? I’m sure he will, but it probably won’t happen right away.