REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is One Of The Best TV Series Made In A Very Long Time

“The Offer” will go down as one of the best series in recent memory.

The finale of limited series dropped Thursday on Paramount+, and I wasted no time before firing it up to cap off an incredible show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’ve been hyping up the hit series with Miles Teller about the making of “The Godfather” ever since the first episode dropped, and like a great wine, it only got better with time.

With every single episode of “The Offer” that came out, I only became more and more addicted to the series.

Somehow, Paramount+ managed to make a show about the making of a classic film as suspenseful and captivating as anything else we’ve seen over the past few years.

The biggest question now is whether or not “The Offer” will return for another season. The ten episodes that have aired focus on the making of “The Godfather” and the incredible journey that everyone went on in order to produce the classic mafia film.

I don’t believe Paramount+ ever intended for a second season, but at this point, I’m not sure how the streaming giant can pass up on making new episodes.

When a show prints money and gets fans interested, studios aren’t interested in turning that spigot off. Plus, we know multiple “Godfather” films were made, and following up on the sequels was definitely teased in the finale, despite Al Ruddy not being involved in the sequel.

Whether we get another season of “The Offer” or not, it will definitely be remembered as an all-time great show.