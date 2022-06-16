Rep. Sean Casten Details Final Hours Before Teen Daughter Died In Heartbreaking Statement

Democratic Illinois Rep. Sean Casten detailed his daughter’s final hours in a heartbreaking statement Wednesday night, just two days after his teenage daughter was found dead.

“There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies,” Sean Casten said. “Gwen was a happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman who was looking forward to starting her freshman year at the University of Vermont where she was planning to study environmental science.”

“On Sunday night, we had dinner as a family and then she went out with some friends for a few hours. When she got home, she said ‘goodnight’ to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up on Monday morning. The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful,” Sean Casten added.

We are grateful to all who have reached out with thoughts, condolences and help. To all asking what they can do, we ask only that you live your lives as Gwen lived hers. pic.twitter.com/Tm0NLXj5QD — Team Sean Casten (@VoteCasten) June 15, 2022

Sean Casten said everyone should learn to “savor the moments.” (RELATED: Father Of Illinois Democrat Illegally Coordinated With Son’s Super PAC, FEC Complaint Reportedly Alleges)

“Use every ounce of energy you have to ensure a better, more tolerant, more generous, more loving tomorrow. Not because you know that your tomorrow will come, but because you know that someone else’s will.”

Gwen Casten died Monday morning. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

“If her light seemed a bit brighter than most it was because she was so generous in reflecting back the light and love that so many gave to her,” Sean Casten continued.

Downers Grove authorities were called to the family home around 6:48 a.m. for an unresponsive female, Fox News reported. The DuPage County Coroner responded to the scene as well and her cause of death is being investigated.

Sean Casten is currently running for his third term in the newly-drawn 6th congressional district in Illinois.