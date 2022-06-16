Stephen A. Smith Hammers Critics Of LIV Golf, Points Out Clear Hypocrisy

Stephen A. Smith dropped the hammer on the people ripping LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed golf league has poached some of the most elite golfers in the world, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, and that’s led to a massive war in the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some people are quick to point out Saudi Arabia has a horrible record on human rights, but they don’t seem eager to shine the same light on the NBA’s relationship with China or other questionable business relationships.

Phil Mickelson Reacts To PGA Tour Suspension With Blunt Comments https://t.co/su5SXbapf2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Well, the ESPN star pointed out during a recent “First Take” episode that there are plenty of organizations, including our government, who have no problem doing business with dictatorships and authoritarian governments.

He also pointed out that athletes pursuing bags of cash never seemed to be a problem until golfers did it. You can watch his comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman)

I don’t have a super strong opinion on LIV Golf one way or the other, and I definitely support people getting paid. At the end of the day, I’m a capitalist and I live in a capitalist country.

I like money and decisions are often made because of it.

‘Pieces Of Sh*t’: Howard Stern Makes Unhinged Comments About Golf Stars https://t.co/oC78lx5lKM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2022

Having said that, I’m definitely not an apologist for the Saudi regime, but the double standard when it comes to the LIV Golf debate is laughably stupid.

The NBA has now problem bending the knee to the CCP, and most of the media ignores the league’s relationship with the dictatorship in Beijing. I’m one of the very few people in the media who routinely shines a light on the NBA taking cash from an oppressive dictatorship.

The NBA Finally Admits The Truth About Relationship With China https://t.co/SF38pcV8qm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2022

Yet, people are silent on that while now attacking LIV Golf and the organization’s participants. If you aren’t outraged by American companies bowing down to China, I don’t want to hear your virtue signaling on LIV Golf. Just save it.

Tiger Woods Was Reportedly Offered Nine-Figures To Join LIV Golf https://t.co/7jqQZqZwTb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2022

Now, could I be wrong here? I certainly could be, and if you think I am, sound off in the comments!