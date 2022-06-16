USA Today Forced To Remove 23 Articles As A Result Of ‘Fabricated’ Sources

USA Today removed 23 articles Thursday after discovering that news reporter Gabriela Miranda had “fabricated” sources for some of her articles.

“After receiving an external correction request, USA Today audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda,” USA Today said in a statement Thursday. “The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others.”

Scoop: USA Today is removing 23 articles from its website this afternoon after an investigation into accusations of fabrication by a reporter, Gabriela Miranda. Story TK. — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) June 16, 2022

The outlet said it “removed 23 articles from its website and other platforms for not meeting our editorial standards,” and as a result, “Miranda has resigned as a reporter for USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network.”

USA Today listed the headlines of all 23 articles. One headline reads, “Texas abortion ban could lead to stockpiling contraceptives and pregnancy tests.” The outlet also published the headline, “Anti-vaxxer pushes urine therapy as ‘COVID antidote’ without scientific evidence.”

Miranda attempted to interfere with the investigation into her articles, according to The New York Times. USA Today discovered that Miranda provided “false evidence of her news gathering” in an attempt to mislead investigators, which included recordings of interviews, The New York Times reported. The people in the recordings could not be identified or verified by those involved in the investigation, according to the outlet. (RELATED: USA Today Deletes Tweet, Edits Article After Reporter Writes Kavanaugh ‘Should Stay Off Basketball Courts’ With Kids)

The outlet faced a similar incident in 2004. USA Today correspondent and Pulitzer Prize finalist Jack Kelley was accused of plagiarism and fabricating stories entirely, The New York Times reported. He resigned from the outlet as a result.