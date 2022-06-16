Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Why People Near Biden Are Jumping Ship Before The Red November Wave

ANALYSIS
Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend "Union For All" Summit In Los Angeles
Diana Glebova Associate Editor
Font Size:

Members of President Joe Biden’s administration, his voter base and Congressional Democrats are jumping off Biden’s sinking ship of poll numbers in the months leading up to the November midterms.

Poll after poll shows the majority of American people disapprove of the way Biden is handling the presidency, including minority voters, who have historically made up a large percentage of the Democratic Party’s voter base. Polled voters say they are concerned about the economy in the U.S. far more than any other issue.