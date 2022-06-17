Britney Spears’ Father Files For Deposition To Challenge Allegations She Made Against Him

Jamie Spears filed legal documents in court asking a judge to force his daughter, Britney Spears, to participate in a deposition, TMZ reported Friday.

Jamie is upset about claims Britney made about his conduct towards her, particularly accusations she made on social media, and wants to challenge her statements, according to TMZ. Legal documents reportedly indicate Jamie’s lawyer has concerns that Britney is speaking badly of her father on Instagram and in her memoir, which has yet to be published, according to TMZ. Jamie is pressing the issue as he feels those allegations are relevant to the allegations about his conduct as Britney’s conservator, according to The Guardian.

Jamie Spears has just gone full throttle, asking a judge to force his daughter to sit for a depo … and it’s largely over claims Britney made about him on social media. https://t.co/DsiJVtKjvH — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2022

Britney has previously come forward to state that her father forced her to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment and forced her to undertake therapy sessions. Among other allegations, she has also stated that she was not allowed to own medications for pain relief — all of which are allegations Jamie wants aired under oath, in a courtroom, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Locked In To A Prenup Before Their Nuptials)

The topic of a deposition isn’t new for the Spears family. In fact, in May of 2022, Mathew Rosengart, the legal representative for Britney, claimed that they were attempting to engage Jamie to sit for a deposition, but that he was refusing to cooperate, according to Billboard. “Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information,” Rosengart said, according to Billboard.