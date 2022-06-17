Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Fined $100,000 For OTA Violation

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been hit with a huge fine.

The head coach of the Cowboys has been fined “for holding practices that were deemed too physical by the NFL,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McCarthy also lost an OTA day during the 2023 season as punishment.

Dallas HC Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000, and the Cowboys were docked an organized team activity for 2023 for holding practices that were deemed too physical by the NFL, via @toddarcher.https://t.co/vuP4nRfJE3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 17, 2022

Whenever the NFL drops a fine on a coach of this size, you know the league means business. A major reason why the fine was so large was because the Cowboys got sanctioned for the same thing last season.

So, as a repeat offender, the league clearly doesn’t have much mercy for McCarthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Whether you agree with it or not, the rules are the rules, and offseason activities are notoriously light in the NFL. Players don’t want to get banged up and too physical outside of games.

You can say the league has become too soft, but that’s just the reality of the situation. McCarthy broke the rules, and his wallet has now taken a hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

The good news for McCarthy is that he’s been rich for a long time. I’m sure losing $100,000 won’t change his lifestyle too much!