DeSantis Launches Anti-Woke Education Agenda

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign team unveiled an anti-woke education agenda Wednesday as he seeks re-election in November.

The agenda focuses on improving Florida’s education system and promises to “ensure parental rights in education,” according to DeSantis’ campaign website. The agenda also calls for schools to “keep woke gender ideology out of schools” and “reject the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum,” according to DeSantis’s website. (RELATED: Why Ron DeSantis Is The Future Of The Republican Party)

In Florida, we value student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency, and we need school board members who do the same. We need strong school boards who will fight for these values and put students first. Our agenda WILL make that happen.https://t.co/m3SikiXidd — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) June 15, 2022

In the past year, DeSantis has enacted legislation to protect parental rights in education, increase curriculum transparency and create financial literacy instruction in public schools. The governor has also implemented a revised system for assessing students in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

“Florida has delivered the most student-focused, parent-centered education agenda in the nation — all at a time when curriculum in states around the country are being used as opportunities to indoctrinate innocent children,” DeSantis’ press secretary told the Daily Caller.

“In Florida, we value student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency, and we need school board members who do the same,” the secretary added. (RELATED: DeSantis’ Office Releases Examples Of Rejected CRT-Inspired Math Textbooks)

The agenda stands as “a statewide blueprint for school board candidates and members who are committed to advancing Governor DeSantis’s agenda priorities at the local school board level,” DeSantis’ campaign announced Wendesday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Says He Would Ban Trans Surgeries For Minors)

“Florida’s students are thriving, our schools are open, teachers are paid more, and parents are empowered. This agenda serves as a model for the nation as Florida’s school board candidates run and win on the DeSantis Education Agenda,” Dave Abrams, a senior campaign adviser for DeSantis, said in the announcement.