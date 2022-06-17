Doja Cat Gets Throat Surgery, Shares Photos From Hospital Bed

Doja Cat tweeted photos of herself in a hospital bed Thursday after undergoing surgery on her throat.

The singer first shared her medical issues with fans May 19, detailing a chain of events that had landed her in some trouble health-wise. “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” she tweeted at the time.

The surgery that she posted the hospital photos after was a follow-up to that initial procedure, according to Daily Mail.

“So my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f***in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she said of her first procedure in a tweet.

Doja Cat has since said she is giving up vaping, as it has become too painful of an experience for her to pursue. “I’m too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it,” she said in a tweet.

“Then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous sh*t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f*ck that. im hella young,” Doja Cat said. (RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Shares First Statement Since Intensive Surgery)

The issues with her health and subsequent medical procedures have forced Doja Cat to cancel her highly anticipated tour dates with The Weeknd, according to the Daily Mail. In addition to the loss of that opportunity, the 26-year-old star has also canceled her live show at Lollapalooza, the outlet reported.