Watch The Moment A Driver Plows Through A Pro-Trump Store’s Front Window

Police are investigating an incident where a car crashed into a New England pro-Trump store in Easton, Massachusetts, Thursday.

Footage captured a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta plowing through the store’s front window and destroying shelves full of merchandise at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Keith Boone of the Easton Police Department. Authorities identified the driver as 46-year-old Sean Flaherty of Raynham, Massachusetts, who was hospitalized at the Good Samaritan Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

One employee was located inside the building at the time of the incident and was uninjured, Boone said. Flaherty has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property.

Authorities have requested the Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke his license, Boone said. (RELATED: Crash On Highway Kills 9 People, Including Several University Of Southwest Athletes)

“Just before he did that, there was a little boy with his mother shopping right in that spot,” Keith Lambert, the store’s owner, told WCVB 5. “The clerk was about to go to the bathroom and he would’ve gotten hit.”

“Thank God nobody got hurt, that’s all I can say,” he added, according to the outlet.

Images from Brockton Enterprise photographer Marc Vasconcellos showed bumper stickers on vehicle appearing to depict former President Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler, and included a quote from French philosopher Voltaire, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities,” WCVB reported.

The store owner’s family told 7News Boston WHDH reporter Sabrina Silva that the store will be closed for a week to rebuild and will continue selling items from a truck in front of the building.