Julia Fox Goes Topless For Vogue Czechoslovakia

Julia Fox graced the cover of the July edition of Vogue Czechoslovakia, and while the front page is bold and classic, the rest of her photographs and videos for this advertisement involve Fox showcasing near-nudity while appearing topless.

Fox cheekily took off all her clothes and wore nothing but a skirt that was made out of multiple photographs that were assembled together. She turned up the heat onInstagram by holding a photograph in front of each of breasts and was otherwise not wearing any clothing. A voice can be heard asking “What are you wearing, Julia?” to which she responds, “myself.” Indeed, holding images of herself in front of her naked body, Fox was the poster girl for self-promotion, and she did it in the most epic way.

Fox’s cover page showed her leaning against a sculpted pedestal with a dark, bold hair style and overtly accentuated, dramatic makeup.

The video posted to her Instagram page saw her standing on top of that pedestal while draped in a loose-fitting gold dress against a European-inspired background. Moments later, Fox can be seen with her entire torso and upper body exposed as she holds up a photograph of herself against each of her nipples.(RELATED: Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable In Bold Cover For Vogue China)

She is definitely “wearing herself’ in a way that nobody expected.

The video clip gave off vintage vibes which were matched by Fox’ cat-eye styled eyeliner application and hair that was styled to demonstrate high volume.

The video flickered to show a view of Fox in a hot pink outfit as well as a little black number, and flicked back to the photo-skirt to tease fans a bit more before coming to an end.