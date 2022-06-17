‘Confounding’: Kayleigh McEnany Calls Out Pelosi Labeling Herself ‘Very Catholic’

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for labeling herself “very Catholic” despite her “lack of condemnation” for attacks against pro-life crisis centers Friday.

“I just have to address Nancy Pelosi saying ‘I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decision.’ I mean, that’s like saying ‘I’m Joe Biden and I’m the most popular president ever in United States history,” McEnany said on “Outnumbered.” “That’s a confounding statement, not to mention her lack of condemnation.”

Pelosi dodged a question from reporters Thursday about attacks on crisis pregnancy crisis centers and touted her support for abortion. She then said the Catholic Church should not interfere in expanding abortion access across the U.S.

“This talk of politicizing all of this is something uniquely American and not right,” Pelosi said. “Other countries, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have had legislative initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose. Very Catholic countries. I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in a woman’s right to make her own decisions.”

Crisis pregnancy centers and religious institutions across the nation have been subjected to vandalism and in some cases, arson, by pro-abortion groups and demonstrators reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion seeming to indicate the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Several House Republicans urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a Wednesday letter to direct the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and prosecute these “domestic terrorist” attacks. (RELATED: ‘Jane Says Revenge’: Crisis Pregnancy Center Reportedly Vandalized, Splattered With Red Paint)

McEnany also pointed to a letter the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent to Garland requesting the federal government to use federal statutes such as the Gun-Free School Zones Act and the USA PATRIOT Act to stop threats of violence from parents at school board meetings. She argued the Biden administration will not interfere with the violence on pro-life organizations because it is not a “liberal interest.”

“There was significant coordination between the Biden White House and the NSBA in sending this letter, and the NSBA and the Department of Justice, who five days later after the letter was sent, issued a memo to the FBI to look into this threat from parents,” McEnany said. “Difference, parents were not vandalizing school boards, parents were not beheading statues in front of Catholic places of worship, parents were not firebombing school boards. Parents were simply showing up and fighting for their children respectfully and with their voices. So, that was a liberal interest. This is not a liberal interest.”

“They’re not going to show up. It’s completely derelict because the opinion hasn’t even been released. What’s going to happen when the opinion’s released?” she continued.