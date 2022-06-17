Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable In Bold Cover For Vogue China

Kendall Jenner is the beauty in the catsuit on the cover of Vogue China, and she’s so slick in the chic number that she’s barely recognizable.

Jenner shared a snap of the magazine cover to her Instagram account Wednesday, and the drool-worthy image has proven to be a huge hit, racking up over 3.2 million likes to date. The cover showcases Jenner in a skin-tight Balenciaga bodysuit that boasts a high-necked top and includes built-in socks and gloves. In true supermodel fashion, Jenner stacked jewelry on top of the full-length bodysuit, including a number of Chanel belts, an oversized piece of neck jewelry and chunky bracelets.

Drop earrings gave the outfit some punch, as did Jenner’s retro sunglasses. The supermodel posed by leaning against the open door of a red convertible car as she looked off to the side and over her shoulder.

The second photo in the gallery displays a bold, dramatic version of Jenner laying down next to a red fan. Her hair is short and coiffed back, and her makeup is as much the focal point as her outfit is. Her eyebrows are overstated and filled in, and her smokey-eye cosmetic effect pairs with a bold, matte-red lip color. Her outfit is held up with gold chain-link pieces, including one that happens to secure the fabric around the oversized cutouts on the sides.(RELATED: ‘Hey Chef, Do You Wanna Cut This Up For Her?’: Kendall Jenner’s Epic Kitchen Fail Even Has Her Mom Worried)

Jenner’s fan club publicly cheered her on using the comments section of her post. “WOWWWWW,” wrote her sister, Kylie Jenner, while friend and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote: “I think this is my new fave of your covers.”

The cover of the magazine included the line “The heat is on” — and thanks to Jenner, it really is.