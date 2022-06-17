Matt Rhule Says Sam Darnold Is Currently QB1 For The Panthers, Doesn’t Rule Out An Upgrade

Sam Darnold is currently the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers for the time being.

Darnold and rookie Matt Corral are the two best quarterbacks on the roster, and head coach Matt Rhule told the media the former first round pick is slotted as QB1, according to Joe Person. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Rule also didn’t rule out adding another player if a “significant” upgrade is possible.

Matt Rhule on Sam Darnold: “If we played today, Sam would be our quarterback.”

Says if they can make a “significant” upgrade, they should do it. But the players already here also can improve. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 16, 2022

Clearly, the “significant” upgrade comment is going to only stir up more speculation about Baker Mayfield as trade rumors swirl.

The Browns and Panthers have been having trade discussions for a long time about Mayfield, but no deal has come together at this point in time.

However, Rhule straight up telling the media an upgrade might happen is all the clues you need that the Panthers aren’t sold on Darnold.

However, I’m honestly not sure Mayfield is an upgrade. Is he possibly slightly more talented than Darnold? Sure, but he also comes with a lot of drama and a less than stellar attitude at times.

Plus, the team wants to develop Matt Corral. I’m not sure how bringing in Mayfield accomplishes that goal. If anything it’s going to slow down Corral’s development.

It looks like there’s a very real chance the Panthers will trade for Mayfield, and I can promise you they will regret it if it happens.