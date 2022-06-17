REPORT: NASCAR Driver Responsible For Fatal Off-Track Car Crash

NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer struck and killed a female pedestrian in a serious car crash June 5 at roughly 9 pm in Missouri, TMZ reported Friday.

43-year-old Bowyer had been working as a TV analyst for A NASCAR Cup Series race in Illinois just prior to getting into his 2019 Nissan Rogue, according to TMZ. The collision happened on a ramp near Osage Beach, Missouri, according to ESPN. Lake Ozark Police have confirmed that he phoned police immediately after realizing he had hit someone, according to police documents provided to TMZ. The 47-year-old female pedestrian was in the middle of the street at the time of the accident, according to TMZ. Bower was given a breathalyzer test and recorded a .000 BAC, with the police documents noting he showed “no signs of impairment,” according to TMZ.

Medical workers rushed to the scene and attempted to save the life of the victim, Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, however, she died at the scene, according to ESPN. “A crystalline substance… believed to be methamphetamine” was found near the woman’s belongings and she was believed to have been “under the influence of drugs,” according to statements provided to police by residents of a nearby RV park, according to TMZ. (RELATED: NASCAR Legend Richard Childress Is Sending A Million Rounds Of Ammo To Ukraine)

The former race card driver released a statement after the tragic accident, saying “Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of [the woman]. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward, he said, according to TMZ.

Bowyer joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2005 and retired in 2020. He has since been a race analyst for FOX Sports, according to ESPN.