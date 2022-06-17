Game 6 Of The NBA Finals Gets Weak TV Ratings

The Golden State Warriors winning the NBA championship over the Celtics didn’t get great TV ratings Thursday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Steph Curry and the Warriors winning the NBA title in game six over the Boston Celtics averaged 9.74 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final ratings will be higher.

Now, is averaging 9.74 million viewers in the early data terrible when compared to everything else on broadcast TV Thursday night?

Not at all. If it was a regular TV show, those numbers would be outstanding for early data.

The problem is that it’s not a regular TV show. It’s the NBA’s biggest event and it was a game the Warriors could – and did – clinch the championship in.

When you look at it that way, the numbers are incredibly weak and disappointing. I’m sure there will be plenty of people who attempt to spin it out there, but that’s the truth.

Maybe, just maybe, the NBA should focus a little more on the product on the court and a little less on going woke. If that happened, some viewers might return!