Patrick Mahomes Says He’s ‘Surprised’ By Tyreek Hill Claiming Tua Tagovailoa Is A More Accurate QB

Patrick Mahomes has responded to some recent comments from Tyreek Hill.

Hill was traded this past offseason to the Miami Dolphins after spending several successful seasons on the Chiefs with Mahomes as his quarterback.

The superstar receiver recently sent shockwaves through the NFL world when he claimed Tua Tagovailoa throws a more accurate ball than Mahomes, who he credited with having a stronger arm.

NFL Star Makes Insane Comment About Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/ywa1jkBB4Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2022

In response to Hill’s comments, Mahomes said he was “surprised” and that the team “loved Tyreek Hill here,” according to Herbie Teope.

“I’m surprised a little,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admits on Tyreek Hill’s podcast comments. “We loved Tyreek Hill here,” Mahomes adds. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) June 16, 2022

As expected, Patrick Mahomes kept his response classy, and he didn’t really return fire with unnecessary shots. Mahomes is a very smart guy.

He’s definitely smart enough to recognize a war of words rarely works out well in the world of pro sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

Furthermore, he definitely saw Hill getting dragged for claiming Tua was the more accurate QB, and he probably immediately realized nobody was taking his former teammate seriously.

If nobody took Hill’s comments seriously, there’s really no reason to get in the mud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Tua has struggled mightily at times during his NFL career, and Mahomes is a superstar with a Super Bowl ring. There’s no comparison at all, and that’s simply the reality of the situation.