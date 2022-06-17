Police Arrest Delivery Driver Who Allegedly Shot Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

A DoorDash driver was arrested for allegedly shooting a teenage employee at a Chick-fil-A in Philadelphia for missing a milkshake, CBS3 Philly reported Wednesday.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night by a delivery driver, according to CBS3. Police were called to the scene after the shot was fired at random, striking the boy in the left leg. The victim is in stable condition, according to the source. (RELATED: Police Arrest Father For Allegedly Ordering 4-Year-Old Son To Shoot At Officers In McDonald’s Drive-Thru)

A 26-year-old man shot a 17-year-old employee at a Philadelphia Chick-Fil-A with a “a large caliber semiautomatic weapon” because a milkshake was missing from his order. https://t.co/Kc9apqm9w8 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 16, 2022

The DoorDash driver went around the restaurant after arguing about a milkshake that was missing from the order with the young employee and manager. He then shot at the entrance of the building from his car, striking the young victim, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. There was allegedly a second person in the car, although authorities are unsure of their involvement at this time.

The suspected shooter, Tyquan Austin, 26, was identified and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Officers located Austin’s car in an alley abandoned. Austin was standing nearby and told officers it was not his car but his belongings were inside, according to Fox 29.

Also discovered in the car were two 40-caliber magazines, matching the shell casing found outside of the restaurant, according to CBS Philly.